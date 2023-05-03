Lincoln Elementary School's new Falcon Fuel coffee cart provides a pick-me-up for both students and staff, according to teacher Nicole Aldana Pearson. She helps lead the initiative and tells more about it in this Q&A submitted by Faribault Public Schools.
Q: How did you come up with the idea for Falcon Fuel?
A: Over the last few years, I've tried to think of ways to bring more joy into the workplace and boost morale. I created a list of ideas and set a goal to try to implement an idea each year.
Last year, Abby Sefkow and I started up the Lincoln News, which is now being done by Kelly Jensen.
This year, Briar Tepp and I had the same thought about starting a coffee cart. We met at the beginning of the year and started throwing around ideas about how to get Falcon Fuel started.
The idea behind both initiatives is to give students unique opportunities and foster an environment where students and staff can make positive connections.
Q: What are your goals for the students who are working the cart?
A: Our primary goal is to grow relationships between students and staff. Additionally, we are helping our students build people skills and workplace skills that they will benefit from in the future. Eventually we hope to get the students working with the money, tracking orders and keeping inventory as well.
Q: How do you choose the students that take part in Falcon Fuel?
A: The students are fourth and fifth graders chosen from Briar Tepp's Breakfast Club. Those students are chosen by the classroom teachers and Mr. Tepp. We have expanded our barista pool by adding in fourth and fifth grade C.A.R.E.S. winners. The winners are students who showed cooperation, assertion, responsibility, empathy and self-control above and beyond expectations.
Q: What kind of support do you have from staff?
A: Lincoln staff is very supportive. Our PTO donated money to get Falcon Fuel started. Krista Swanson donated aprons, which are so cute. Michelle Kaune put our logo on each of the aprons. Mr. and Mrs. McDonough donated crates of mugs. Our principal, Yesica Louis, has offered to help fund this initiative. Other staff members are allowing us to use their personal coffee urns, and donating items. We've had a few small monetary donations as well.
Each week we've had 20-40 orders. All of this combined shows all the love and support we have!
Q: What could the community do to support Falcon Fuel?
A: If community members want to donate items, we could use donations of coffee, hot chocolate, stir sticks and disposable cups.