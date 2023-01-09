As lawmakers begin to shape their plans using the state’s historic budget surplus, leaders from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities announced their wishlist Monday.
“The governor and legislators have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make key investments to address critical needs across the state,” said CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson during a virtual meeting with statewide media.
Peterson said for Greater Minnesota, that means investing in urgent issues like Local Government Aid, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, workforce needs like child care and housing, and addressing the effects law enforcement officer duty disability claims have had on cities.
“These issues have been building for years and were further exacerbated by the disappointing and unacceptable 2022 legislative session,” Peterson said. “The Legislature and Governor must take advantage of the state’s remarkable financial footing and finally address these pressing concerns affecting cities across the state.”
Local Government Aid
As its top legislative priority for 2023, the CGMC is seeking a $105 million increase in LGA, a statewide program that provides state funding to many cities. LGA has not kept up with inflation, city leaders say.
“Local Government Aid means everything to the health of Greater Minnesota cities,” said Thief River Falls Mayor and CGMC President Brian Holmer. “It means being able to afford the basic services our residents expect, like police, fire, sidewalks, and well-maintained streets, and it enables us to provide the kind of quality of life that our residents want and deserve with amenities like parks, libraries and swimming pools.”
Water infrastructure
The CGMC is also urging the Legislature to pass a large capital investment bill (often called a bonding bill) that includes $299 million for water and wastewater infrastructure grant and loan programs.
“With a hefty budget surplus and federal money to leverage, now is the time for a transformational investment in Minnesota’s water infrastructure,” Peterson said. “This funding is needed to make progress in addressing the backlog of water infrastructure projects across the state.”
Child care, housing
The CGMC is also calling for state investments in programs that address the child care and housing shortages that have long been obstacles to economic growth in Greater Minnesota.
This session, the CGMC is requesting $20 million for the Greater Minnesota Child Care Facilities Capital Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $500,000 to local governments in Greater Minnesota to fund up to 50% of the costs to build, upgrade or expand child care facilities.
In addition, the CGMC is seeking $10 million for the DEED child care grant program, which helps create new and retain existing child car providers, and $6 million for the six Minnesota Initiative Foundations to expand child care provider and community support programs.
As for housing initiatives, proposals include $10 million for a new housing public infrastructure grant program and $20 million for the Greater Minnesota Housing Development Fund.
Duty disability claims
The CGMC has added a new area of focus to its legislative agenda this year: public safety officer duty disability claims. The number of claims continue to increase and state law requires cities continue paying for the employee and their dependents’ health insurance until age 65. The resulting insurance liability for employers is often hundreds of thousands of dollars per employee.
“The state’s Public Safety Officer Benefit Fund is intended to reimburse local governments for these costs, but it is woefully underfunded,” Peterson said.
Since 2010, the fund has remained flat at $1.36 million per year. However, $10.69 million requests were made to the fund last year. In 2022, 87% of claims were not reimbursed.
The CGMC is asking the state to fully fund the fund. It also is asking for procedural changes to the duty disability claim process to allow cities to appeal questionable claims.
“The system is extremely exploitable,” said Waite Park City Administrator Shaunna Johnson. “We had no opportunity to appeal or challenge the claim without enduring costly litigation.”
— Compiled from Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities press release