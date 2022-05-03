Clean River Partners holds annual meeting Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clean River Partners annual meeting will be held in-person and virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.Snacks, Kernza beer from Bang Brewing and door prizes will be available for in-person attendees. People can also watch the meeting on Zoom. RSVP is requested by May 5 to 507-786-3913 or rachel@cleanriverpartners.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rsvp Snack Taste Food Take Email Clean River Partners Door Prize Northfield United Methodist Church Meeting People Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Council majority supports Farmer Seed redevelopment subsidy Upcoming Events May 3 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, May 3, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices