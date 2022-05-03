Clean River Partners annual meeting will be held in-person and virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.

Snacks, Kernza beer from Bang Brewing and door prizes will be available for in-person attendees. People can also watch the meeting on Zoom. 

RSVP is requested by May 5 to 507-786-3913 or rachel@cleanriverpartners.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments