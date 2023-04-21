The city of Faribault will be doing hydrant flushing Sunday through Wednesday evening in these areas:
Sunday: north of 7th St. NW, east of 8th Avenue NW to the Cannon River at 16th Street NW, including entire east side of the Straight River
Monday: south of 7th St. NW, east of 9th Avenue NW and SW, west of the Straight River
Tuesday: south of 7th St. NW, west of 9th Avenue NW & 9th Avenue SW
Wednesday: north of 7th St. NW, west of 8th Avenue NW, north of the Cannon River to north of 20th St NW
For a link to a map that shows when flushing will occur go to ci.faribault.mn.us
The city recommends property owners shut off their water at the meter or limit water usage. If there is water discoloration they should run cold tap water until the water becomes clear again.
