...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions later this morning through
this afternoon and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of
20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this
afternoon with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
The city of Faribault is inviting people to submit naming ideas for the future park near the viaduct bridge and Crooked Pint. The park will include a skating loop, splash pad, green space and a building with a warming house, gathering space and more.
Submissions are due May 26. The City Council will review the submissions.
The winner will be invited to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will receive 10 admission tickets to the Faribault Family Aquatic Center. Five other participants will be randomly selected to receive five aquatic center tickets.