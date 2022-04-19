A first class relic of St. Faustina Kowalska will be venerated at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Sunday.

Father Kevin Finnegan, the church's founding pastor, led a pilgrimage to the Divine Mercy Shrine in Poland to receive the relic from the Sisters of Mercy in Krakow.

The relic was placed on the main altar of the Faribault church and is venerated each Divine Mercy Sunday along with the likeness of Jesus. The celebration begins at 2 p.m.

