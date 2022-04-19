Church will celebrate relic Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 19, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A first class relic of St. Faustina Kowalska will be venerated at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Sunday.Father Kevin Finnegan, the church's founding pastor, led a pilgrimage to the Divine Mercy Shrine in Poland to receive the relic from the Sisters of Mercy in Krakow.The relic was placed on the main altar of the Faribault church and is venerated each Divine Mercy Sunday along with the likeness of Jesus. The celebration begins at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divine Mercy In My Soul Kevin Finnegan Christianity Worship Pilgrimage Relic Faustina Kowalska Relic Faribault Divine Mercy Catholic Church Divine Mercy Shrine Divine Mercy Catholic Church Church First Class Jesus Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now County seeks someone to move historic house Returned skate sharpener highlights hockey's 'huge sense of community' Thomas Wencl Hailstorm causes damage in, around Faribault 1 Kwik Trip closing, another proposed Upcoming Events Apr 19 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Apr 19, 2022 Apr 20 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices