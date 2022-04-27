Church holds May Day breakfast Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peace United Methodist Church in Morristown is holding its annual May Day Breakfast from 6-9:30 a.m. Sunday.The menu consists of French toast, eggs and ham. A free-will offering will be accepted.All are welcome for breakfast and the 10 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 205 Division St. N. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Church Service Food Peace United Methodist Church Breakfast French Toast May Day Ham Annual Christianity Gastronomy Menu Offering Church Service Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Oldest Farmer Seed and Nursery building to be demolished Downtown businesses move across the street Returned skate sharpener highlights hockey's 'huge sense of community' 2 running for Rice County sheriff There is no 'ewww' in enema Upcoming Events Apr 27 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 FHS Class of 63 Lunch Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Wednesday Wear Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices