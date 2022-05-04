The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the River Community Church, 528 Fourth Ave. NW.

This month’s menu is stuffed green peppers or Spanish rice, salad, bread, eclair and coffee. 

Don Benson and MarJo Keller will be guest speakers.

Benson is executive director of the Rice County Activity Center, which provides day training services for adults with developmental disabilities.

Keller, from Breckenridge, is a retired beauty shop owner and farmer who had a near-death experience. She will give a message titled “Not Yet.” 

Musical selections will be provided by Cindy Kubes, soloist, and Mark Hedenstrom, accompanist.

All community members are welcome. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.

Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP requested by Friday by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. 

