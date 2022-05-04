Christian Women to hold luncheon Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the River Community Church, 528 Fourth Ave. NW.This month’s menu is stuffed green peppers or Spanish rice, salad, bread, eclair and coffee. Don Benson and MarJo Keller will be guest speakers.Benson is executive director of the Rice County Activity Center, which provides day training services for adults with developmental disabilities.Keller, from Breckenridge, is a retired beauty shop owner and farmer who had a near-death experience. She will give a message titled “Not Yet.” Musical selections will be provided by Cindy Kubes, soloist, and Mark Hedenstrom, accompanist.All community members are welcome. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP requested by Friday by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cindy Kubes Green Pepper Gastronomy Food Connection Spanish Rice Mark Hedenstrom Elevator Operator Don Benson Farmer Menu Near-death Experience Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Council majority supports Farmer Seed redevelopment subsidy Upcoming Events May 4 Free Skin Screening Event Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, May 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices