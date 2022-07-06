The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 at River Community Church, 528 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault.
This month’s menu is chicken salad croissant, fruit and rhubarb dessert.
Musical selections will be provided by Cindy Kubes and Mark Hedenstrom.
Tracy Bjerke will present the special feature, "Finding Peace and Calm: In Body and Home.” The registered dietitian will speak about intuitive eating. She also is a home organizer and will share some quick home organizing tips and share her journey to having dual careers.
Steve Tadevich from Eden Prairie will present “Diamonds Aren’t Forever, Part 2.” Tadevich talked last year in Faribault and has added to his story about discovering that life had something else in store for him after a stint with the Milwaukee Braves.
Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check.
RSVP is requested by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Walk-ins are welcome.
All are welcome, including men. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.