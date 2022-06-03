Christian Women’s Connection holds luncheon Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is holding a luncheon and program at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW.This month’s menu is lasagna, wedding salad, garlic bread and ice cream sundaes.The Lily of the Valley, a clothing and repurposed furniture boutique located at 118 Central Ave. N., will be featured. Musical selections will be provided by Angel Rodrigues.Patty Parker from St. James will give a message titled, “From Wreckage to Restoration.” Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP requested by Thursday by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261.All are welcome. No membership required. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trash Sundae Gastronomy Food Ice Cream Treasure Menu Patty Parker Salad Connection Luncheon Lasagna Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Morristown murder suspect charged Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Retiring Lincoln Elementary principal 'treated everyone like family' Family-operated winery receives international double gold awards Charges: Faribault couple caught with 3,000 fentanyl pills Upcoming Events Jun 3 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 4 Farmers Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices