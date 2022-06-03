The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is holding a luncheon and program at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW.

This month’s menu is lasagna, wedding salad, garlic bread and ice cream sundaes.

The Lily of the Valley, a clothing and repurposed furniture boutique located at 118 Central Ave. N., will be featured. Musical selections will be provided by Angel Rodrigues.

Patty Parker from St. James will give a message titled, “From Wreckage to Restoration.” 

Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP requested by Thursday by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261.

All are welcome. No membership required. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments