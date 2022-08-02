...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at River Community Church, 528 Fourth Ave NW.
This month’s menu is six assorted salads, bread, angel food cake and strawberries.
Musical selections will be provided by Angel Rodriguez. Jeff Millage will present personal safety tips for vehicles, phone and internet. Lori Meyer from St. Ansgar, Iowa will share how freedom is found thru the power of forgiveness.
Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP requested by mailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Walk-ins are always welcome, but a heads-up is preferred.
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries. All are welcome at the luncheon; no membership or dues required.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.