The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is holding a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at River Community Church, 528 Fourth Ave. NW.
This month’s menu includes chicken noodle casserole, green beans, bread and apple dessert.
Special presenter is Suzanne Schwichtenberg, owner of The Upper East Side — an events rental space in downtown Faribault.
Keynote speaker is Karen Taucher from North St. Paul. She has been a human resources specialist for nonprofits for 40 years, has lived around the world and will describe the transformations that occurred.
Musical selections will be provided by Mary Clare Stroh.
Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP either by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVP is preferred.
All are welcome; no membership or dues required. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries with a mission is to help women connect with each other, their community and God. It is open to all women and all faiths.
