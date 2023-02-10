grumpy-old-men-dvd-cover-355.jpg

The "Grumpy Old Men" DVD I checked out from my library. (Minnesota Prairie Roots photo February 2023)

The film “Grumpy Old Men” is undeniably one of the best films ever made in Minnesota. Why? Because it’s so Minnesota. The movie starring Walter Matthau, Jack Lemmon and Ann-Margret celebrates our winter, our small towns and our culture. And those are reasons enough for me to sing its praises. If you didn’t understand Minnesota before watching this film, you will afterwards.

A bench in Wabasha, featuring actors from the film "Grumpy Old Men." (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo October 2011)
These tracks lead to the Rock Island Depot in Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo August 2018)
The Poirier name (far right) remained on this building when I photographed it in 2013. It housed a pawn shop then and still today. That's a portable red fish house outside the business. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo December 2013)
Fish houses create a mini village on frozen Lake Mazaska in Shieldsville (west of Faribault) in January 2013. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
A promo for the Fireside Chat with "Grumpy Old Men" script writer Mark Steven Johnson. (Graphic credit: Grumpy Old Men Festival Facebook page)

