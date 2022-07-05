Many parents delayed taking children in for routine check-ups and vaccinations during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that parents get their children caught up on wellness exams and routine childhood vaccinations now.
Well child exams with a health care provider track developmental milestones, allow caregivers to discuss concerns about a child’s health, and get children caught up on vaccinations.
Vaccines protect against a number of serious and potentially life-threatening diseases. When children are not vaccinated they are at increased risk for disease and can also spread disease to others in the community — including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions.
“Getting children vaccinated is one of the most important things parents can do to ensure a healthy future for their child. Now is a great time to schedule your child’s wellness exam — before the back to school rush,” said Deb Purfeerst, Rice County Public Health director.
For those who are uninsured or underinsured, vaccines are available at Rice County Public Health. Walk-in immunization clinics are held from 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at 320 NW Third St., Faribault. Vaccines are available for children on MinnesotaCare programs, and children and adults who are uninsured.
Appointments can also be scheduled for alternative times or locations as necessary. For more information, contact Rice County Public Health at 507-332-6111.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.