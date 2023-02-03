...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Cast, crew announced for 'The Play That Goes Wrong'
Paradise Community Theater has announced the cast and crew for "The Play that Goes Wrong."
The cast includes Sam Temple as Chris, Andrew Artley as Robert, R. Kevin Chapman as Dennis, Innana Antley as Sandra, Buddy Ricker as Max, Brynn Artley as Annie, Tim Vizina as Jonathan, and Matt Drenth as Trevor.
The play is directed by Steve Searl and assistant director is Alane Bendtsen. Set/tech design is by Matt Drenth and technical assistance from Dan Rathbun, costumes by Kathy Rush, light design by Darren Beecher, sound design by Troy Temple and stage manager is Marianne Brooks.
The production is sponsored by The Merlin Players and will be staged at the Paradise Center for the Arts March 31, April 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" is a farce following the cast and crew putting on a 1920s murder mystery play. The company faces twists and turns when the murder victim can't seem to stay dead, the set turns out to be less than stable and the stage manager finds herself thrust into the spotlight.