The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market seeks new vendors for its year-round market.
The outdoor market will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursdays from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Rice County Fairgrounds from June 16 through Sept. 22. The market is held under the carport next to the grandstand.
The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market online application is open for new vendors producing and selling local foods and farm-derived products. Youth and people of color are especially encouraged to apply.
Booths for youth ages 5 to 19 are available at a discounted rate of $5 per market. The regular cost to vend is $15 per market. Discounts apply for vendors applying to sell at multiple market days and paid in full at time of application.
Current Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market vendors offer produce, soap, honey, cheese, local woolen products, meats, eggs, baked and canned goods. Some products sought for the market include fruits, vegetables, meat, grains, flowers and Mexican or Somalian baked or canned goods.
Food producers are asked to use at least one local ingredient. The market board can help prospective vendors source local ingredients.
The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market board reviews all applicants to make sure that they are a good fit for the market and they comply with the market rules and state laws.
More details about becoming a vendor and the CVFM vendor application can be found online at cannonvalleygrown.org.