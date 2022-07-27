The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market is ever-evolving. This year marks the first year that the market is offered 12 months of the year. The market debuted a new day and time for its summer market: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays.
The market is held at the Rice County Fairgrounds under the carport near the grandstand providing shade from the hot summer sun and a cover in case of rain.
Entering in to peak harvest season, the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market grows each week.
This week there will be over 20 varieties of vegetables available. All are from just one vegetable farmer, Bao Xiong and her daughter Pahoua Lo, who recently moved to Nerstrand after buying the farm previously known as Singing Hills Goat Dairy.
“We are super excited to have Bao and her family participate in the market this year,” said Tiffany Tripp, Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market board member and vendor. “I had a good feeling that they would offer some vegetables that we don’t usually find at other markets in our area. We have other vegetable farmers signed up to join the market later this season.”
The summer Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market boasts products that are all locally grown, raised, and made in the Cannon Valley region. Exceptions are made only for products not available in Minnesota, for example coffee made by a local roaster.
The market also boasts other unique products such as grass-fed beef, alpaca yarn, kenchi (a localspin on kimchi), sourdough bread and granola.
The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market is working toward greater community access of local foods. Board member Kathy Zeman has been working on setting up the market to accept SNAP/EBT, a project that has taken almost two years. The market is now approved to accept SNAP/EBT, but is waiting to receive the machine that allows shoppers to use the EBT cards.
The Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market is a nonprofit organization led by board members who are farmers and/or market vendors. Community members will soon be sought to join the board.
The Thursday outdoor market runs through Sept. 22. In October, the market will pivot back to an indoor market at Faribo West Mall. It will be held every other Saturday through December, then once a month on from January through May.
Some vendors are at every market. Others attend seasonally. And some join the market when it best fits their schedule. Vendors are welcome to apply at any time. Information on how to become a vendor is available at cannonvalleyfarmersmarket.com/vendors.
