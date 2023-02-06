Dean's List - South Central College
Faribault - Blake Adamson, Habso Anis, Chandler Apling, Morgan Borchert, Brandon Boyum,Trevor Brown, Olivia Caron, Olivia Caron, Svea Christianson, Abby Cloutier, Rian Cloutier, Brianna Dehart, Matthew Dolven, Molly Erickson, Darrell Hadley, Darrell Hadley, Elaina Hagel, Jimmy Hamilton, Michael Harker, Michael Harker, Kylie Hauer, Cameran Helgeson, Carson Heselton, Carson Heselton, Kendall Hopwood, Kendall Hopwood, Samantha Hutchinson, Samantha Hutchinson, Phavie Kol, Josephine LaCanne, Josephine LaCanne, Courtney Lewis, Hayley Mahagnoul, Dylan Maland, Samuel Manahan, Mara Marquez Gutierrez, Nafiso Mohamed, Nafiso Mohamed, Istahil Muhumed, Jordan Nawrocki, Carridy Nelson, Kim Nguyen, Ella Oraskovich, Julissa Paramo, Oved Paz, Alex Paz Delgado, Mariella Perez, Ayden Qualey, Ronaldo Rodela Rodriguez, Ronaldo Rodela Rodriguez, Sean Roulo, Isaac Sartor, Peyton Savoie, Dakota Van Guilder, Dakota Van Guilder, Erin Vega, Marie Volkmuth, Grace Watters
Morristown - Wyatt Saemrow, Mollee Whitcomb
Dean's List - Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples
Nerstrand - Michael Bonafede
Dean's List - Riverland Community College, Austin
Faribault - Riley Babcock, Amy Bauman, William Burmeister, Joshua Caron, Ava Clark,Yahye Dahir, Bo Dienst, Gregory Larson, Yahye Noor, Ashley Perez, Josephine Schell,Cayden Schultz, Jason Shuda, Tanya Williams
