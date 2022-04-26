With the snow melted, and warmer weather on the way, people will soon begin their annual spring traditions of gardening and landscaping. Xcel Energy reminds customers that April is National Safe Digging Month, and to be safe, they should call 8-1-1 to have underground utility lines marked, free of charge, before beginning any digging projects.
Damaging or striking a single utility line can create a dangerous situation, cause serious injury, and result in property damage, fines and outages. In Minnesota, homeowners and contractors should call 8-1-1 or submit an online request to Gopher State One Call at least two business days before beginning a planned project. Every digging project, large or small, requires a call. Installing a post for a mailbox, building a deck or planting a tree are all examples of projects that need a call to 8-1-1.
Gopher State One Call will notify the appropriate utility companies of the caller’s intent to dig. At no charge, professional locators will mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.
Xcel Energy had 92 incidents last year in Minnesota when customers did not call 8-1-1- beforehand and then caused damage to buried gas and electric lines. However, in 2021 company-wide, there was less than one damage incident per 1,000 locates, which is the lowest damage rate Xcel Energy has experienced.
Customers need to make arrangements with a private locate company to locate lines not owned by a utility, such as a line installed by a homeowner to heat a pool or light a garage.
For more information about 8-1-1 and safe digging practices visit Call 8-1-1 Before you Dig or Gopher State One Call.