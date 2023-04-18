Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.
Orders are required at least a day in advance by calling 507-332-7357.
April 20: Taco casserole, Mexican corn, tomato wedge, corn bread, cherry crunch dessert
April 21: Chicken parmesan over noodles, salad, peaches, cranberry mold
April 24: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, ice cream
April 25: Bead stew, seafoam salad, crispy rice bar
April 26: Cream of broccoli soup, chicken salad sandwich, waldorf gelatin salad, strawberry shortcake
