The Senior Linkage Line is a free, statewide service designed to help older adults and caregivers find answers and connect to the service and support they need.
If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line staff member, Cea Grass will have office hours in our building on the second Wednesday of each month. Please call to make an appointment to meet with her.
Coffee Shop open
Do you enjoy spending time with others over a cup of coffee? Then consider adding Buckham West’s Coffee Shop to your list of places to meet. Enjoy a delicious cup of great coffee and fresh baked treats at a reasonable price. No Buckham West membership is ever required to visit the Coffee Shop, so you are always welcome to stop in.
Estate planning help
Buckham West is sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic from 1-4 p.m Wednesday, March 8. For this clinic, attorney Jessica Hafemeyer will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 507-332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Volunteers needed
If you are looking for something to do, consider volunteering at Fashions on Central. We are currently looking for volunteers for three hours at a time with the option of working one shift a week or less. The job entails a variety of tasks which may include sorting, ironing or pricing the clothing. You also may choose to help with displays or work at the cash register. Please call 507-332-7357 for more information.
Fashions on Central, located at 325 Central Ave., sells high quality, gently-used clothing for women at bargain prices with 100% of the proceeds from sales used to support Buckham West.
Stay in touch
If you would like to keep receiving our e-newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2023. All those that have paid their dues by Feb. 1 will then continue to have their name on our current mailing list. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2023 are $40 per person.
Nice to Know
• We are sorry to announce that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2023. If you have questions, please check out their website at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns will be meeting on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion. This free group is open to anyone who is helping a family member or friend and we ask you to contact us prior to attending at 507-332-7357.