Here’s a snapshot of the week ahead at Buckham West:
• Fashions on Central, the women’s gently used clothing boutique in downtown Faribault, is having a sale starting today for all workout clothing, pajamas and shoes. Stop in to explore Tuesdays-Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Creative Writing Group meets today, May 17, in the Anderson Room at 9 a.m.
• Bring in your plastic bags today from 9:30-11 a.m. The Faribault Lion’s Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastic bags. Acceptable clean and dry plastic bags include the following: produce, ice, Ziploc, cereal box liners, case overwrap, bread, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning, and thin bubble wraps. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
• Join Bill McGrath as he tells entertaining and interesting stories of his grandfather, James E. McGrath, Stillwater’s last lumber baron, today at 1:30 p.m. It’s a rags-to-riches-to-rags tale about a man whose first job was sweeping sawdust in a mill. Be prepared for tales from the Snake River and what it was like to grow up in that Stillwater mansion.
Bill McGrath is a newspaperman, musician and an active member of the Northfield community. His talk is free for Buckham West members and $5 for non-members. Please call 507-332-7357 to RSVP.
• Come join us for meditation this Friday in our comfy Anderson Room at 10 a.m. to relax your mind and body.
Upcoming events:
• Book Club meets May 22 at 9:30am. “The Lemon Tree by Sandy Tolan” will be discussed.
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets May 23 at 10 a.m. This support group aims to help people feel less alone as they navigate changes due to vision loss.
• Caregiver Support Group meets May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. Gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing, and friendly discussion.
• The summer session of our Great Courses series facilitated locally by Bob Irby is set to begin Thursday, May 25 and will be back in the afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Join two historians as they discuss Civil War battles. The six-week series is free to members and $30 for non-members. Contact Buckham West to register.
• The Coffee Shop Concert with local musician Jim Lenway is rescheduled for Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Enjoy acoustic guitar and vocals with folk tunes, pop and inspirational music.
Lenway was formerly a lead singer with The Celebrate Band of First English Lutheran Church. In more recent years, he’s provided musical entertainment at area senior care facilities, wineries and other venues. This free concert is open to the public, no pre-registration needed.
• A picture frame art art class will be held Wednesday, June 7 from 1-2:30 p.m. Paula Wadekamper will inspire us to re-create an ordinary picture frame using embellishments we probably already have on hand. Join us for another fun and easy-to-accomplish project. Paula has been a Master Gardener and is enthusiastic about creating simple art pieces from recycled items.
The class is open to the public. Registration is required. Cost is $7 includes a frame and supplies for decorating. If you bring your own frame, cost is $6.