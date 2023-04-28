100thingsmn-book-cover.jpg

Whether you're a lifelong Minnesotan, a newbie or a visitor, Julie Jo Larson’s newly-published 100 Things to Do in Minnesota Before You Die guidebook is an invaluable resource for exploring this place I call home. I’ve lived here my entire life, but only experienced or visited one-quarter of the listings in Larson’s travel guide.

nisswa-123-babe-the-blue-ox.jpg

Babe the Blue Ox of Paul Bunyan legend stands along Nisswa's Main Street. In her book, Larson encourages readers to seek out the many Minnesota-centric statues found throughout our state. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2017)
new-ulm-domeiers-german-store.jpg

Domeier's German Store, nestled in a residential neighborhood for decades, is a must-see German import shop in New Ulm. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
sleepy-eye-brewing-6424-looking-down-on-flight-in-reel.jpg

Craft beer flights are served on old movie reels at Sleepy Eye Brewing, housed in a former movie theater. While not included in Larson's book, I recommend a stop at this unique southwestern Minnesota brewery. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
fourth-monroe-crossing-and-crowd.jpg

The bluegrass band, Monroe Crossing, performs every July 4 in North Morristown. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
fire-tower-5964-looking-up-at.jpg

I climbed up to the tower, but not up the Paul M. Thiede Fire Tower. I'd suggest combining a stop here with Pequot Lakes' annual Bean Hole Days in July. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2021)
bison-137-calf-up-close.jpg

At Minneopa State Park, Mankato, visitors can get up close with a bison herd on a drive-through across the prairie. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo August 2019)
mille-lacs-lake-51-whole-walleye.jpg

A walleye statue fronts Lake Mille Lacs in Garrison. The walleye is Minnesota's state fish. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
copy-of-rapidan-089.jpg

You'll find great hamburgers and homemade pies at The Dam Store. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2010)
lundeen-bookstore.jpg

The independent bookstore portion of Victor Lundeen Company in Fergus Falls. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling embraces nature at an unhurried pace and from the perspective of a writer and photographer with her senses attuned to details. She often finds herself lagging far behind her husband as she pauses to photograph nature. To view more of her creative work, visit her blog at https://mnprairieroots.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments