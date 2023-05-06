The American Association of University Women Faribault Branch is collecting books for its annual used book sale.
Clean books in good condition can be dropped in the carts at the entrances of the Faribo West Mall. No textbooks, encyclopedias or magazines.
The sale will be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 18 and 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20.
From noon to 5 p.m. May 21 and 4-7 p.m. May 22, shoppers can fill a bag with books for $8. Remaining books will be free from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
