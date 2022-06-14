The 2022 Legislature passed and Gov. Tim Walz signed the first-ever Veterans Omnibus Bill that included funding for a service bonus payable to veterans who served between Sept. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021. 

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is facilitating the program. Bonuses of $600 or $1,200, depending on service history, are available to  veterans or their beneficiaries. A $2,000 bonus is available to the survivors of veterans who died as the result of their service. The application period opens on July 7. 

For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus. For assistance in Rice County, contact Veterans Service Officer Tracy McBroom at tmcbroom@co.rice.mn.us or 507-332-6176.

