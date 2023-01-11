Congratulations to the new officers of Buckham West’s Board of Directors. These individuals were elected at the Jan. 9 meeting and include: John Bellingham, chair; Julie Carver, vice-chair; Winnie Hughes, treasurer; and Sheri Eichhorn, secretary.
The other directors are: John Battles, Shermayne Cross, Kenn Dubbels, George Galvin, Mary Niermann, Isabell O’Connor, John Slettedahl and Wally Wetzel.
We thank them for their willingness to serve and look forward to a great year.
Book Club
We are interested in resuming our book club at Buckham West and are holding an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Please join us as we make plans for future meetings. If you have questions or comments ahead of time, give Brenda a call.
Author visiting
On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m., Author Elsie Slinger will join us at Buckham West to talk about her books. “Murder, Mysteries & Misfortune in Rice County, ” Slinger’s first book, published in 2020, provides a deep, dark look into the history of Rice County tragedies. “Faribault’s Forgotten Gems,” Slinger’s new book, tells stories of “forgotten people, organizations and businesses” in Faribault.
This author program is free and open to the public, but we ask that you sign up in advance by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. There will be books available for purchase.
Great Courses
Openings remain for Buckham West’s winter Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby. This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. You are welcome to join this group on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
Plastic recycling
The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to accept your donation of household plastic bags. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Stay in touch
If you would like to keep receiving our e-newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2023. All those that have paid their dues by Feb. 1 will then continue to have their name on our current mailing list. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2023 are $40 per person.
Upcoming holiday
In honor of the Martin Luther King holiday, there will be no noon meal served on Monday, Jan. 16. This includes the congregate and curbside meals, as well as Meals on Wheels. Meals will resume on Tuesday. Buckham West will be open, however, for its normal schedule of activities.
Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.