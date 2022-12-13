...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park will be closed to all visitors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a special deer hunt. This is in addition to a hunt held earlier this month.
The purpose of the hunts is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect natural resources.
“Too many of one animal or plant species in an area can start to throw off the balance of other species in that area,” said Tavis Westbrook, Natural Resource Program coordinator for Minnesota State Parks and Trails. “When there are too many deer in a park, they feed too much on certain trees and native plants, so occasionally we allow deer hunts as a way to protect natural resources and bring the deer population back into better balance.”
Hunts also are taking place at some other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, and access to these areas will vary. See mndnr.gov/parkhunts for more information.