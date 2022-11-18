BA SADD socks delivery to SVdP 11-18-22.JPG

Bethlehem Academy SADD Vice President Lindsay Hanson and President Kate Trump delivered 377 pairs of socks and $682 in donations raised during SADD’s Socktober campaign to Kevin Haekenkamp and Larry Muehlenbein of St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

Student groups at Bethlehem Academy donated almost 400 pairs of socks, 10 Thanksgiving meal baskets, and almost $700 in donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Faribault on Friday.

BA T'giving Boxes delivery.jpeg

Bethlehem Academy Peer Ministry officers, from left, Vice President Lindsay Rauenhorst, Secretary/Treasurer Bennett Wray-Raabolle and President Amelia Pemrick delivered Thanksgiving meal boxes to Larry Muehlenbein, second from right, at St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault on Friday. At right is Peer Ministry Advisor Mark Nuehring. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments