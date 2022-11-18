Bethlehem Academy SADD Vice President Lindsay Hanson and President Kate Trump delivered 377 pairs of socks and $682 in donations raised during SADD’s Socktober campaign to Kevin Haekenkamp and Larry Muehlenbein of St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
Bethlehem Academy Peer Ministry officers, from left, Vice President Lindsay Rauenhorst, Secretary/Treasurer Bennett Wray-Raabolle and President Amelia Pemrick delivered Thanksgiving meal boxes to Larry Muehlenbein, second from right, at St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault on Friday. At right is Peer Ministry Advisor Mark Nuehring.
Student groups at Bethlehem Academy donated almost 400 pairs of socks, 10 Thanksgiving meal baskets, and almost $700 in donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Faribault on Friday.
Bethlehem Academy’s high school SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter hosted Socktober, a sock donation drive throughout October. Students and staff contributed 377 pairs socks.
The group also hosted a dollar dress down day fundraiser, and the senior class donated proceeds from the Homecoming dance, resulting in additional donations of $682 to support the outreach efforts of St. Vincent de Paul.
In addition, Bethlehem Academy’s student-led Peer Ministry group spearheaded a Thanksgiving basket food drive, asking all students to donate at least one item toward a Thanksgiving Day basket. On Friday the group dropped off 10 Thanksgiving meal boxes to St. Vincent de Paul for distribution to area families in need.
Next week, Bethlehem Academy’s National Honor Society will deliver five full Thanksgiving meals to families in need. This project also is in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul.
