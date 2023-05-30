Members of the Bethlehem Academy Class of 2023 stand during their graduation ceremony on Friday in the school's auditorium. (Photos courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
BA graduates Jordan Simones and Amelia Pemrick, awarded by their peers as the 2023 Lawrence Johnson Christian Man and Father Volz Christian Woman honors during the Baccalaureate Mass on Thursday.
Valedictorians Lindsay Hanson, left, and Reagan Kangas speak during the commencement ceremony.
Bethlehem Academy graduates move their tassels to the other side of their caps, signifying the end of their high school careers. (Photos courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
