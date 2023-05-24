Bethlehem Academy announces its Class of 2023 valedictorians and salutatorians.
Earning highest honors and co-valedictorian honors with a weighted GPA over 4.0 are Lindsay Hanson and Reagan Kangas. Co-salutatorians are Noah Ardolf and Amelia Pemrick.
Hanson is Student Council secretary, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) vice president, a member of National Honor Society, involved in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, and was co-captain of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She will attend Luther College to play volleyball and major in biology with the goal of attaining an advanced medical degree in genetic counseling.
Kangas is co-president of National Honor Society, senior class treasurer, a member of SADD, and co-captain of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She will attend the College of Saint Benedict to major in biology and pursue a doctor of dentistry degree.
Ardolf is a member of National Honor Society and a four-year letter winner and co-captain of the football team. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in business management.
Pemrick is the Campus Ministry president, Student Council vice president, National Honor Society secretary/treasurer, involved in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, member of SADD, and a four-year member of the Faribault co-op swim team. She will attend Ave Maria University in the pre-medical track.
Hanson and Kangas will speak to the 31 graduates of Bethlehem Academy’s Class of 2023, faculty, staff, and guests at Bethlehem Academy’s commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Van Orsow Auditorium. Ardolf will give the invocation and Pemrick the benediction.