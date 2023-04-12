BA March 2023 SOM.JPG

Bethlehem Academy March Students of the Month were recognized in social studies, theology, English and Spanish on Wednesday. Back row, from left: Isabella Quittem, Eva Tutak, Elliot Daschner, Lillian Ernste and Riley Bauer. Front row: Olivia Erickson, Allison Rauenhorst, Jared Davila, Jocelyn Simones and Natalia Rodriguez. Not pictured: Taylor Moon. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

