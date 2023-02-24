333205668_1598513973986222_5256579519506628939_n.jpeg

Bethlehem Academy FFA sponsored a school-wide Ag Olympics on Friday in celebration of National FFA week. The contests included a milk-drinking race. (Photos courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
333237576_1582091018968462_3211115193171489697_n.jpeg

President/Principal Mindy Reeder participates in the Ag Olympics barrel race Friday at Bethlehem Academy.
333096505_726915469145568_4808360202758228061_n.jpeg

The Ag Olympics also included a butter-carving challenge. 

Recommended for you

Load comments