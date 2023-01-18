...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Bethlehem Academy December students of the month were honored Wednesday. Students were recognized in English, theology, social studies, and CARDS (character, accountability, decision-making, service). Back row, from left: Katy Busch, Gabriella Banks, Kaitlyn Trump, Destinee Fregoso and Brooklyn Becker. Front row: Keira O’Connor and Emilynne Chavis. Not pictured: Oliva Glumack. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)