BA SOM Dec 2023.JPG

Bethlehem Academy December students of the month were honored Wednesday. Students were recognized in English, theology, social studies, and CARDS (character, accountability, decision-making, service). Back row, from left: Katy Busch, Gabriella Banks, Kaitlyn Trump, Destinee Fregoso and Brooklyn Becker. Front row: Keira O’Connor and Emilynne Chavis. Not pictured: Oliva Glumack. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

Recommended for you

Load comments