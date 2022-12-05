Boxers Bar & Grill is located in the Hotel Faribault building at 429 Central Ave. N. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Boxers Bar & Grill won the Winterfest window-decorating contest. Over 40 downtown Faribault businesses participated in the contest.
The honorees were decided by votes cast by downtown visitors on Thursday, the first night of Winterfest.
Heartman Insurance and Cardboard Vault tied for second place. G & H Realty won third place. Honorable mentions went to the Rice County Historical Society and Fashions on Central.
