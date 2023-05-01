...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Faribault’s K&G Manufacturing and Crown Cork and Seal were among 15 companies recognized as the 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota.
The Workforce Development, Inc. program invites companies to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm. The companies are evaluated and receive feedback on data such as rate of growth, employee turnover, diversity of management and benefits offered to employees.
Five small, five medium and five large employers are selected for recognition.