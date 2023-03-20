335396701_898421888143553_2522144069083080550_n.jpeg

Ed Friesen was surprised with a puppy during an assembly at Bethlehem Academy on Friday. (Photos courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
335889093_1165976460774271_3544140456225814477_n.jpeg

Bethlehem Academy’s Class of 2023, gifted a puppy to Ed Friesen, who is BA’s activities director, technology director, and a math teacher.

