Hastings Vet Home Rib Dinner.jpg

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 provided a rib dinner for residents of Hastings Veterans Home on Friday, funded by Poppy Drive proceeds. Members who served sherbet were, from left, Mary Lillquist, Kathy Larson, Diane Juvland and Karen Rasmussen. They are pictured with Robert Vandenbos, veterans resource coordinator. (Submitted photo)
  
