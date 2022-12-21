Lynn Freebe opening gift.JPG

Lynn Freebe, a U.S. Navy veteran was one of four female veterans in a local care facility who received a Christmas gift from the Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Past Presidents Parley. Other recipients were Donna Cleland, who served in the Marine Corps; Mary Lou “Jan” Olson, a former Navy nurse; and Karen Smalley, who served in the Army. A Thrivent Action Team impact card provided funds for the purchases, and donations were also received from Southern Heights Dental Group and Sunset Salon. (Submitted photo)

