...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
The gift shop at what is now the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center started in 1961 as a gift cart run by candy stripers. (File photo)
Auxiliary volunteers have served the Faribault hospital as fundraisers and adult candy stripers since the 1940s. While needs change, the purpose for the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center Auxiliary has not changed: to raise funds to address health needs at the hospital and the greater community of Faribault.
From 2015-2021, the Auxiliary donated over $121,000 to the hospital. These donations medical equipment and a medical surgery sleep chair. The Auxiliary has also supported care bags for patients at the Cancer Center and the Birthing Center and provided clothing for the emergency room to provide for patients in need.
Another $8,000 was donated to the community for school health supplies.
Last year the Auxiliary made a $50,000 commitment to the new Cancer Center.
The Auxiliary raises money through a variety of events including:
• Angel’s Attic begun as a gift cart in 1961 by a group of candy stripers and now is a gift shop located at the main entrance to the hospital. Volunteers staff the shop that sells gifts and snacks.
• Amazon shoppers can support the Auxiliary by using Amazon Smile and setting their charity to “District One Hospital Auxiliary”. The Auxiliary gets 0.5% of each purchase.
• The $6 sale and bake sale on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving sells Christmas stocking stuffers and baked goods.
• Deck the Halls on the first Saturday in November includes a holiday decorating presentation, lunch and shopping
• A twice annual used purse and accessory sale
The Auxiliary currently has over 160 members. Between 2015 through 2021 they provided over 29,000 hours of service.
Men and women can the Auxiliary by paying annual dues, a $75 lifetime dues, or by volunteering at least 20 hours annually.