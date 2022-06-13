Auxiliary volunteers have served the Faribault hospital as fundraisers and adult candy stripers since the 1940s. While needs change, the purpose for the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center Auxiliary has not changed: to raise funds to address health needs at the hospital and the greater community of Faribault.

From 2015-2021, the Auxiliary donated over $121,000 to the hospital. These donations medical equipment and a medical surgery sleep chair. The Auxiliary has also supported care bags for patients at the Cancer Center and the Birthing Center and provided clothing for the emergency room to provide for patients in need.

Another $8,000 was donated to the community for school health supplies.

Last year the Auxiliary made a $50,000 commitment to the new Cancer Center. 

The Auxiliary raises money through a variety of events including:

• Angel’s Attic begun as a gift cart in 1961 by a group of candy stripers and now is a gift shop located at the main entrance to the hospital. Volunteers staff the shop that sells gifts and snacks.

• Amazon shoppers can support the Auxiliary by using Amazon Smile and setting their charity to “District One Hospital Auxiliary”. The Auxiliary gets 0.5% of each purchase.

• The $6 sale and bake sale on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving sells Christmas stocking stuffers and baked goods.

• Deck the Halls on the first Saturday in November includes a holiday decorating presentation, lunch and shopping 

• A twice annual used purse and accessory sale

The Auxiliary currently has over 160 members. Between 2015 through 2021 they provided over 29,000 hours of service.

Men and women can the Auxiliary by paying annual dues, a $75 lifetime dues, or by volunteering at least 20 hours annually. 

For more information about the Auxiliary call 507-497-3072 or email atd1hauxiliary@gmail.com.

Submitted by Allina Health-Faribault Medical Center

