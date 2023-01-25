Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Wednesday, March 8 from 1-4 p.m. For this clinic, attorney Jessica Hafemeyer will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 507-332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.

Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.

