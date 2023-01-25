Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Wednesday, March 8 from 1-4 p.m. For this clinic, attorney Jessica Hafemeyer will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 507-332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Author visit
In case you forgot, today, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m., local author Elsie Slinger will join us at Buckham West to talk about the two books that she has written. Elsie has combined her journalism experience with her interest in local history, writing her first book “Murder, Mysteries and Misfortune in Rice County” and second book “Faribault’s Forgotten Gems”. This program is free and open to the public, but we ask that you sign up in advance by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. There will be books available for purchase at this event.
Coffee Shop
Do you enjoy spending time with others over a cup of coffee? Then consider adding Buckham West’s Coffee Shop to your list of places to meet. Enjoy a delicious cup of great coffee and fresh baked treats at a reasonable price. No Buckham West membership is ever required to visit the Coffee Shop, so you are always welcome to stop in.
Book club
We are interested in resuming our book club at Buckham West and we be holding an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Please join us as we make plans for future meetings. If you have questions or comments ahead of time, give Brenda a call.
Housekeeping help
The Neighbors Helping Neighbors program is to help you stay in your own home for as long as possible. We are excited to let you know that we have housekeepers ready to provide services in the Faribault area. If you are interested in more information, you can call Buckham West Senior Center at 507-332-7357 and make an appointment with Anne Pleskonko, senior service coordinator for Rice County.
If you would like to volunteer with companionship, grocery shopping or transportation you can call the Rochester number at 507-287-2010 to sign up at www.familyservicerochester.org
Volunteers needed
If you are looking for something to do, consider volunteering at Fashions on Central. We are currently looking for volunteers for three hours at a time with the option of working one shift a week or less. The job entails a variety of tasks which may include sorting, ironing or pricing the clothing. You also may choose to help with displays or work at the cash register. Please call 507-332-7357 for more information.
Fashions on Central, located at 325 Central Ave., sells high quality, gently-used clothing for women at bargain prices with 100% of the proceeds from sales used to support Buckham West.
Stay in touch
If you would like to keep receiving our e-newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2023. All those that have paid their dues by Feb. 1 will then continue to have their name on our current mailing list. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2023 are $40 per person.
Nice to Know
• We are sorry to announce that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2023. If you have questions, please check out their website at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns will be meeting on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion. This free group is open to anyone who is helping a family member or friend and we ask you to contact us prior to attending at 507-332-7357.
Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.