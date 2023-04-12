Many ardent family history buffs know that genealogy is rarely a straight line, and is more often a long journey peppered with switchbacks.
Family researcher Jeri Fuller Surad didn’t let any roadblocks or detours caused by misspelled names or incorrect dates and ages, dissuade her in trying to solve a number of family mysteries.
Her 26-year genealogical exploration brought her to Rice County to conduct on-the-ground research on Clara Fuller, who was born in Northfield in 1875.
It all resulted in her newly released book "Finding Clara."
“I completed her biography by researching her life in the city where she once lived,” said Surad, who lives in New Mexico. “Then I solved six more family history mysteries tracing my Fuller family back 11 generations by traveling to the state of New York and Massachusetts.”
To unearth some basic facts about Clara, Surad began by asking local residents to help her search. Her first stop was the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul where she found records on Charles Emerson Fuller, a Civil War hero.
After taking a trolley tour around the state Capitol and touring St. Paul’s Cathedral, Surad made her way to Northfield. She visited the Northfield Public Library and the St. Olaf College library where she dug dig through old newspapers, surveyor and plat maps.
From there she began to understand the deep ties the Fuller family had to the Northfield as well as some to Faribault. She learned that John Charles Fuller and his son Charles Fuller were volunteer firefighters. She visited the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue’s archive and made copies of three family photos she found digging through boxes.
“The way was being paved for me to solve the mysteries,” she said.
But the deeper she dug, the more questions outnumbered answers, until she received a letter from a distant relative. Surad discovered Clara was not only her third cousin, but also a half-sister born out of wedlock.
Surad’s completed biography titled “Finding Clara: The Biography of Clara Fuller and Her Colonial Ancestors, 1875-1638” was published this winter.
Through her extensive research, Surad solved six more family mysteries by uncovering other genealogical family secrets. For someone who grew up in an Air Force family and moved every two years, Jeri Fuller Surad said her journey through the past started simply by wanting to learn about her roots.
As an only child, Surad started researching her family history in 1972, long before the help of a computer and decades before the invention of genealogical search engines like ancestry.com.
”I hit gold repeatedly,” she said. “This is not just my family history but also America’s history.”