Join us for an evening meal and a special program at Buckham West on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Our special guest presenter is Minnesota resident Cindy Wilson, author of “The Beautiful Snow,” a story of the hard winter of 1880 -1881.
In one of the most memorable novels in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House series, “The Long Winter” details the dramatic events of the hard winter of 1880-81. This was a harrowing time with months of never-ending blizzards that lead to railroad blockades that all but cut off fledgling communities. But what really happened that winter?
“The Beautiful Snow” is a new look at that winter, pulling from nearly three thousand regional newspaper articles, “The Beautiful Snow” weaves the historical record around and through Wilder’s fictionalized account.
This program is open to the public and we ask that you stop in to sign up or call Buckham West at 507-332-7357.
Cost is $3 for members and $6 for non-members.
Evening meal
If you are planning on attending Cindy Wilson’s program, come early and joining us for supper first. Senior Dining is hosting a roast beef dinner Oct. 25, serving from 5-5:30 p.m. The menu includes: roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable blend, dinner roll and dessert.
This meal is open to the public and the cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those ages 60 and over, $8.40 for those under age 60. RSVP is required; stop in or call Buckham West.
Thursday activities
Tomorrow, Oct. 13 from 9:30-11 a.m., you are invited to join us at Buckham West to learn more about aging in place from occupational therapy assistant student, Bree Papow. We will discuss potential home modifications as well as community resources and relationships you may need to live the way you want for as long as possible. No sign up necessary.
Also, tomorrow from 10-11:30 a.m., Rice County Public Health will be here to give flu shots. This shot clinic is open to all area adults with no appointment needed. Please bring your Medicare card with you.
Shoppe donations
The Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe returns Saturday, Nov. 26, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West.
To stock the shop, we are soliciting donations from our members and other supportive community members. These donations will then be priced, displayed and sold at the shoppe.
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. Please drop off your donated items to Buckham West no later than Friday, Nov. 18.
History presentation
On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 pm we are honored to be hosting Brian Libby, retired European history instructor from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, when he shares with us a presentation on the three famous families of 1914 Europe.
In the presentation, you will examine whether the collapse of the ancient houses of the Romanovs, the Hapsburgs and the Hohenzollerns resulted in improvement or the reverse for their former subjects.
Home help
Neighbors Helping Neighbors has been in our community for over three years now. If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are currently looking for help with fall cleanup and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Buckham West 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. We have local services providers’ right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
Reminders:
• Technology assistance service for Faribault’s older adults is available from Holly from Westbrack Marketing. Call 507-332-7357 to make an appointment for a half-hour slot. Fee: $20
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns will meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West.
• The October Caregiver Support Group will not meet on Oct. 25. They have rescheduled it for one week later, Nov. 1.
• Raffle tickets are available for $1 and three winners will receive a decorative pumpkin. The drawing will be held on Oct. 31 and you need not be present to win.
• If you are 50 years or older, we invite you to become a Buckham West member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last months of 2022.