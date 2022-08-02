Pet of the month: Summer

Summer is the August pet of the Prairie’s Edge Humane Society. Summer is a young, playful dog who gets along great with other dogs and would like a playmate. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $400 plus tax. For more information and an adoption application go to www.prairiesedgehs.org. (Photo courtesy Prairie’s Edge Humane Society)

