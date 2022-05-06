Auditions for "Shrek the Musical Jr." Theatre Camp for ages 8-18 at the Paradise Center for the Arts are on May 14 and 15.

All who audition will receive a role in the play. Camp is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays June 27 to July 16 and performances are July 15-16. Cost for the camp is $85. Scholarships are available.

To register for an audition call 507-332-7372 or email info@paradisecenterforthearts.org.

