Auditions for "Shrek the Musical Jr." Theatre Camp for ages 8-18 at the Paradise Center for the Arts are on May 14 and 15. All who audition will receive a role in the play. Camp is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays June 27 to July 16 and performances are July 15-16. Cost for the camp is $85. Scholarships are available. To register for an audition call 507-332-7372 or email info@paradisecenterforthearts.org.