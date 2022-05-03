Paradise Community Theater is holding auditions for a summer production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a new Musical.”

Director Shelley Fitzgerald is looking for performers ages 15 and older with strong singing voices who can act and move well.

Auditions are 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 22. 

Auditionees will be asked to read and sing from the audition packet. The packets, music and audition sign up are available at www.paradisecenterforthearts and at The Paradise Center for the Arts

Show dates are Aug. 5-14. The musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature and has new songs by Menken and Schwartz.

Questions, call 507-332-7372.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments