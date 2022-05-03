Audition for Paradise summer musical Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 3, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paradise Community Theater is holding auditions for a summer production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a new Musical.”Director Shelley Fitzgerald is looking for performers ages 15 and older with strong singing voices who can act and move well.Auditions are 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Auditionees will be asked to read and sing from the audition packet. The packets, music and audition sign up are available at www.paradisecenterforthearts and at The Paradise Center for the ArtsShow dates are Aug. 5-14. The musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature and has new songs by Menken and Schwartz.Questions, call 507-332-7372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Audition Musical Show Music Singing Performer Song Packet Shelley Fitzgerald Production Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Council majority supports Farmer Seed redevelopment subsidy Upcoming Events May 3 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, May 3, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices