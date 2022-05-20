Question: Can someone with a motorcycle permit have their small dog riding on the motorcycle or would that be considered a passenger? We have already purchased a helmet and leather jacket for this lucky pup. Thank you for your response.
Answer: First of all, where will this dog be seated and how? I see less issues if you are talking about a motorcycle side car or a motorcycle trailer equipped with a kennel. But if you are talking about on the actual motorcycle with you, I don’t think this would be very safe for you or your pet.
If you are going to carry a passenger, there are a few key items to keep in mind:
Equip and adjust your motorcycle:
• A passenger seat and footrests are required by law.
• Adjust tire pressure and suspension settings for the additional weight. (Do not exceed weight limitations specified in the owner's manual.)
• Readjust mirrors.
Passenger preparation:
• Provide protective riding gear: eye protection, a DOT-approved helmet, boots, gloves, long riding pants and a high-visibility motorcycle jacket.
• Passengers under age 18 are required by law to wear a DOT-approved helmet.
• Small children are required by law to be able to reach both footrests with their feet while sitting on the passenger seat.
Getting on and off the Motorcycle:
• Start the engine before the passenger gets on.
• Squeeze the front brake while the passenger gets on or off the bike.
• Passengers should get off the bike before the operator.
Passenger safety tips:
• Hold operator's waist or hips, or motorcycle's passenger hand-holds.
• Keep feet on footrests at all times, including while stopped.
• Keep hands and feet away from hot or moving parts.
• When turning, look over the operator's shoulder in the direction of the turn.
• Avoid turning around or making sudden moves that might affect operation.
• If crossing an obstacle, rise off the seat keeping your feet on the foot pegs with knees slightly bent and allow legs to absorb the shock upon impact.
Operator safety tips:
• A passenger will affect handling due to extra weight and independent motion.
• Braking sooner with greater pressure may be necessary.
• Use extra caution in a corner.
• Allow more time and space for passing.
• Be ready to counter the effects of wind.
• Avoid extreme speeds and dramatic lean angles.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, email them to Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us or mail them to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.