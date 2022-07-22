On a pad no larger than a passport, Don Myhre maps out his plan.
First, he sketches a rectangle, representing the building’s foundation, then a second, smaller rectangle designating its porch. Around the shape he adds several Xs as locations for his scanner, and two arrows indicating the direction in which he and his equipment will move around the property.
Using that simple plan, Myhre has created lasting 3D images of two pieces of Rice County history: a 167-year old Faribault house believed to be one of the oldest commercial buildings in the state and a former Faribault Woolen Mill store, designed by Olof Hanson, possibly the nation’s first deaf architect and a graduate of the Minnesota School for the Deaf.
Myhre, an artist and longtime director of the 3D shop at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, heard about the house last spring as Rice County officials looked to avoid its demolition. When a public request seeking someone willing to move the house, in tax foreclosure, made local headlines, Myhre reached out.
“I thought it would be a good way to preserve the building, so the memory of it wouldn’t be lost,” said Matt Verdick, Rice County Parks & Facilities director of his interest in Myhre’s proposal.
And the price was right. Because Myhre and his wife, Christina Ridolfi, often use portions of their scans in their artwork, Myhre offered to do the work for free.
Following a request from Verdick, Myhre also agreed to scan the former Woolen Mill building, built in 1900, on Fourth Street NW. It may also be razed.
Both buildings are in poor condition. Repairs to the former Woolen Mill building are estimated at $3.5 to $5 million, which doesn’t include exterior work or replacing missing architectural elements.
Myhre started scanning several years ago, first for the Minneapolis Institute of Art and then restoring deteriorating works of art, including a sculpture at Taliesin, the former Wisconsin home and estate of architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
“I was always interested in the potential of capturing data in a digital fashion and using it in a contemporary way,” he said.
From the northeast side of the Central Avenue house, Myhre moved the scanner every 40 minutes or so to the next spot on his map. Set on a tripod Myhre says the scanner is easy to use.
But the scans — which are 70 meters by 70 meters by 70 meters — are so detailed that the viewers will be able to see brushstrokes the clapboard siding and texture of the doorknobs.
Myhre has shared his scans with the county, which are public documents. They have also been sent to the Rice County Historical Society for its collection.
An artist by trade, Myhre now considers himself something of an historic preservationist and appreciates that the scans and models that can be made from them can be viewed by people years into the future.
“If someday somebody wants to know how big were the windows, there’s lots of data to be shared,” he said.