Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring a collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and also women who have served in the armed forces.
Smith will present a program based on his drawings of those who served during time of war.
The program is open to the public. Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357. There is no cost for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members, which is payable at the door.
Plastic recycling
Once again, the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastic bags. Today from 9:30-11 a.m., volunteers will be on-hand to accept a variety of household plastics.
The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring plastics in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Author visit
Join us for a special program at Buckham West on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Our special guest presenter is Minnesota resident Cindy Wilson, author of “The Beautiful Snow.”
From the tireless efforts to dig out the railroad blockades, to lavish oyster parties, to carefully spun boosterism, the book brings to life Minnesota's 'hard winter' of 188 to 1881.
The program is open to the public. Registration is required by stopping in or calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. Cost is $3 for Buckham West members and $6 for non-members. Please pay at the door.
Evening meal
Senior Dining also is hosting a roast beef dinner on Oct. 25, serving from 5-5:30 p.m. The menu includes: roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable blend, dinner roll and dessert.
This meal is open to the public. the cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those ages 60 and over, $8.40 for those under age 60.
Registration is required and can be done by stopping in or calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357.
History presentation
On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 pm we are honored to be hosting Brian Libby, retired European history instructor from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, when he shares with us a presentation on the three famous families of 1914 Europe.
The presentation will examine whether the collapse of the ancient houses of the Romanovs, the Hapsburgs and the Hohenzollerns resulted in improvement or the reverse for their former subjects.
New member incentive
Time is running out for you to take advantage of our new member incentive. If you are 50 years or older, we invite you to become a Buckham West member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last months of 2022. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
Reminders:
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West.
• The October Caregiver Support Group will not meet on Oct. 25. They have rescheduled it for one week later, Nov. 1.
• Technology assistance service for Faribault’s older adults is available from Holly from Westbrack Marketing. Call 507-332-7357 to make an appointment for a half-hour slot. Fee: $20.
• Raffle tickets are available for $1 and three winners will receive a decorative pumpkin. The drawing will be held on Oct. 31 and you need not be present to win.
• Donations are needed for the Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe, which kicks off on Nov. 26. New and handmade items, gift certificates, themed baskets and trinkets for children to buy for a special adult are sought by Nov. 18 to stock the shoppe.