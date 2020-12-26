The Foreign Broadcast Intelligence Service of the Federal Communications Commission-intercepted and recorded more than 3,500,000 words of foreign broadcast material daily from 1941 to December 5, 1945 when it ceased operation. The FBIS-the ears of America listened in on all Axis broadcasts and thereby learned many of their top war secrets. Here is how the high fidelity recording set at the FBIS station at Silver Hill, Mo. on Dec. 26, 1945 was used for recording speeches of Hitler and other Asix Bigwigs. Frank X. Green, Chief Engineer, is at the controls. (AP Photo)