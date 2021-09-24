The Faribault Police Explorers program gives people ages 14-21 an opportunity to learn about the job that police officers do every day.
Explorers meet twice a month and receive hands-on training from Faribault police officers. Training topics include first aid, interviewing, traffic stops and much more. Each meeting prepares the Explorers to attend and compete at the annual Minnesota State Law Enforcement Explorers Conference in Rochester, and the biannual National Exploring Conference.
Explorers also assist the Faribault Police Department at community events including Heritage days, Safety Camp and an annual highway cleanup. Explorers have the opportunity to participate in ride-alongs with Faribault officers.
Anyone between the ages of 14 and 21 who is interested can apply by completing an application. Applications can be picked up and returned at the Faribault Police Department.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Contact Officer Michael Shuda at michael.shuda@ci.faribault.mn.us for more information.